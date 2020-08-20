New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 227,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 635,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

