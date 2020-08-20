Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Up 5.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 109,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 372,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 EPS for the current year.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.