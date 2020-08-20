Toople (LON:TOOP) Shares Up 30.2%

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP)’s stock price shot up 30.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), 118,915,141 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101,856% from the average session volume of 116,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Get Toople alerts:

Toople (LON:TOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollingworth purchased 10,593,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £953,389.80 ($1,246,424.11).

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.