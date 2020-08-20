Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 39,420 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 115,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Weed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

