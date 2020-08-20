ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, approximately 76 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) by 562.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.42% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

