Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Down 2.5%

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $249.00 and last traded at $256.45, 25,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 14,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 1.19% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

