Asian Development Frontier (OTCMKTS:ADFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Asian Development Frontier Inc (OTCMKTS:ADFI) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, 163,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Asian Development Frontier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFI)

Asian Development Frontier Inc, formerly Blue Sky Petroleum Inc, is a shell company. The Company has no operations. The Company is engaged in analyzing various alternatives available to it. The Company is focused on developing fuel cell technology and producing fuel cells in China for indoor forklifts, scooters and underwater equipment, such as shallow underwater sightseeing submarines.

