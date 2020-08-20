Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.07, 86,468 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 51,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 22%
Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 22%
Petrofac Trading 9.6% Higher
Petrofac Trading 9.6% Higher
Fision Shares Up 7.5%
Fision Shares Up 7.5%
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 5.5%
Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 5.5%
Novatek PAO Trading Down 0.4%
Novatek PAO Trading Down 0.4%
Sprott Resource Trading Down 4.5%
Sprott Resource Trading Down 4.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report