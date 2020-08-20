Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1.6%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.07, 86,468 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 51,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

