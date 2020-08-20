DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 976.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

