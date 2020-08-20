DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.64. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

