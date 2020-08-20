DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

JEF opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

