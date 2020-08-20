Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 161,444 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,902,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

