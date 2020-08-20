Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

QTWO opened at $98.38 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,371 shares of company stock worth $31,327,683 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

