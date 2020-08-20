Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $117.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

