Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.49. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million.

CARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 110.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,278,000.

NYSE:CARS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $573.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

