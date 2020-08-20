Analysts Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE MMS opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.