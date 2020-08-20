Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). ViaSat reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.16 on Monday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,058.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

