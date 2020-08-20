Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

