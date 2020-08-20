$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

