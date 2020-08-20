$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $71.45 on Monday. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WP Carey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

