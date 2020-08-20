$1.04 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

