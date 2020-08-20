Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

SOHU opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sohu.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Sohu.com by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 119,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

