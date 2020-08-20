Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $106.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

