$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tronox posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tronox stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

