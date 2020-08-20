Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 244.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

