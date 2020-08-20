$0.49 EPS Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Pentair posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE:PNR opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pentair by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pentair by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pentair by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

