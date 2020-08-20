$0.90 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.46.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Q2 Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Q2 Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share
Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report