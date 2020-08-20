$0.90 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.46.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.