Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Walmart posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $134.71 on Monday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

