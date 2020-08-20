CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get CLARIANT AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.