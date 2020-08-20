CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Barclays downgraded shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. CLARIANT AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

About CLARIANT AG/ADR

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Q2 Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share
