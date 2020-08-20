HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

