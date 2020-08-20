HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,074 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in The Carlyle Group LP
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,756 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Q2 Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Q2 Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share
Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report