Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.