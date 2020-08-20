Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.69 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.53) to ($10.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 306,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

