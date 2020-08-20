Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regenxbio by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regenxbio by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regenxbio by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Regenxbio by 7.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Regenxbio by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

