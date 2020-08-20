Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 10%

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 733,712 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 284,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

