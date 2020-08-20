CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIR opened at $29.13 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

