Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $868,676.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,996 shares of company stock worth $2,279,733 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.