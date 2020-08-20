iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.26

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 14261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.