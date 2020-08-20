CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

