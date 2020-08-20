Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $114.40.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

