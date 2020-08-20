Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $34.23.
About Daito Trust Construction
