Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Daito Trust Construction has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $34.23.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report