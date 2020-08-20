Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR alerts:

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.