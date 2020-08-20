Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. HSBC began coverage on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

