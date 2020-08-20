Eastmain Resources’ (EANRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian

Laurentian reissued their buy rating on shares of Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Laurentian currently has a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EANRF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Eastmain Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

