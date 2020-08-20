Eastmain Resources’ (EANRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian

Laurentian reissued their buy rating on shares of Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Laurentian currently has a $1.65 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EANRF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Eastmain Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Eastmain Resources Company Profile
