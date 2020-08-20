Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.