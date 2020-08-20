NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

