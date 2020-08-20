Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Givaudan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

