Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Givaudan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Main First Bank raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GBERY opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16.

