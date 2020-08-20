Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMSNF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hammerson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

