Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Interfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.92.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

