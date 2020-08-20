JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JCDXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

